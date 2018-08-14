Jenna Jameson got super-real on Instagram about losing weight in sobriety.

Jenna Jameson has had her struggles with addiction, abuse, and more. Weight loss and gain might seem like the least of her worries. But she shared in a recent post that as she pursued sobriety, her mental health and her weight went hand in hand.

"Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy," Jenna wrote. "I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged. I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others internal monologue saying 'damn, Jenna Jameson let herself go' ugh."

In the post, Jenna shared a photo of herself now, after losing weight on the ketogenic diet, next to a before pic.

All of us do this," she continued, "we worry so very much how we are perceived. But beyond that shallow thinking there was deeper shame. I was disappointed in myself. I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober."

Jenna dealt with addiction issues for years before becoming sober. She found it easier to stay thin while using drugs, she says in the post.