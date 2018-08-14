Jenna Jameson got super-real on Instagram about losing weight in sobriety.

Molly Mulshine
Aug 14, 2018@5:48 PM
Jenna Jameson has had her struggles with addiction, abuse, and more. Weight loss and gain might seem like the least of her worries. But she shared in a recent post that as she pursued sobriety, her mental health and her weight went hand in hand.

"Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy," Jenna wrote. "I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged. I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others internal monologue saying 'damn, Jenna Jameson let herself go' ugh."

In the post, Jenna shared a photo of herself now, after losing weight on the ketogenic diet, next to a before pic.

Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy. I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged. I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others internal monologue saying “damn, Jenna Jameson let herself go” ugh. All of us do this, we worry so very much how we are perceived. But beyond that shallow thinking there was deeper shame. I was disappointed in myself. I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober. I’m being real with you. When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin. Sobriety and being overweight was new to me. I kept telling myself if I could beat addiction and stay sober, I can easily lose the weight... and I did. The healthy way. And as of today I can say my mental game is STRONG. I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression. Thank you for listening and please tell me your stories below, I read every comment 💋 #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketodiet #sober #sobriety #beforeandafter #fitmom #mentalhealth

Jenna dealt with addiction issues for years before becoming sober. She found it easier to stay thin while using drugs, she says in the post.

Jenna now feels much better mentally, she added.

This isn't the first time Jenna opened up about her weight loss on Instagram.

On July 23, she posted back-to-back photos in which she weighs 130 and 187 pounds, respectively.

Thought I’d post a #motivationmonday #beforeandafter of my total weightloss. On the right I weight 187. On the left I’m a strong 130. I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. 😞 I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but fucking positive. I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident. I also want to let y’all know how much your amazing support means to me. I know you loved me heavy, and now... but your journeys inspire me to keep inspiring you. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I love you guys! #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #ketotransformation #fitmom

She mentioned in another photo that she's using intermittent fasting in addition to keto.

She's now holding strong at her goal weight and doesn't feel a need to lose any more poundage, she said in the post below.

This has been a strong 💪🏻 week for my Keto lifestyle results. I’m no longer really losing fat, I’m tightening. I see and feel the biggest difference in my arms and back. When I was out of shape, I felt really thick through my core and trap and arm area. That’s finally starting to go. I really feel weight in our arms is a hormonal thing. I can say this to all of you ladies wondering how I stay committed to no carbs. Well, after the first week or so... the cravings subside and your body adjusts. I get sweet cravings here and there, but I usually push past them by drinking a Fresca. Oh and by the way, my scale number hasn’t budged. I’m holding at 130. Because I KNOW y’all cuties will ask... my insanely cute slides are from @haute_acorn #weightlossjourney #ketotransformation #ketodiet #weeklyweighin #fitmoms

