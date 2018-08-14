Jenna Jameson got super-real on Instagram about losing weight in sobriety.

Jenna Jameson has had her struggles with addiction, abuse, and more. Weight loss and gain might seem like the least of her worries. But she shared in a recent post that as she pursued sobriety, her mental health and her weight went hand in hand.
"Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy," Jenna wrote. "I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged. I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others internal monologue saying 'damn, Jenna Jameson let herself go' ugh."
In the post, Jenna shared a photo of herself now, after losing weight on the ketogenic diet, next to a before pic.
All of us do this," she continued, "we worry so very much how we are perceived. But beyond that shallow thinking there was deeper shame. I was disappointed in myself. I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober."
Jenna dealt with addiction issues for years before becoming sober. She found it easier to stay thin while using drugs, she says in the post.
"When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin," she wrote. "Sobriety and being overweight was new to me. I kept telling myself if I could beat addiction and stay sober, I can easily lose the weight... and I did. The healthy way."
Jenna now feels much better mentally, she added.
"And as of today I can say my mental game is STRONG," she wrote. "I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression."
This isn't the first time Jenna opened up about her weight loss on Instagram.
On July 23, she posted back-to-back photos in which she weighs 130 and 187 pounds, respectively.
She mentioned in another photo that she's using intermittent fasting in addition to keto.
She's now holding strong at her goal weight and doesn't feel a need to lose any more poundage, she said in the post below.