Big news for people who are Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney:

Jennifer Lawrence is dating Cooke Maroney (no relation to Jenna Maroney from 30 Rock, as she is fictional).

Page Six reported that the celebrity who is most like you (she loves wine!!!) except for the fact that she's a gazillionairre is dating art gallerist Cooke Maroney, who is a very real man with a very fake-sounding name.

Oh, brother! Jennifer Lawrence quietly dating New York art gallerist @CookeMaroney https://t.co/9X3C9m7OeX via @pagesix — Katya Kazakina (@artdetective) June 5, 2018

The two were apparently introduced by J.Law's best friend, a woman with a more normal-sounding name: Laura Simpson.

The tabloid adds that the mysterious Mr. Maroney is 33 years old, "known to be seen at high-end art openings around town and formerly worked at the famed Gagosian gallery."

One thing is certain: If he works at an art gallery, he's a total Charlotte.

"Art gallerist" is the hottest new profession for celebrity hookups since SNL writer.

According to Page Six, Amber Heard is dating "hot young art dealer" Vito Schnabel, who has previously been linked to Heidi Klum.