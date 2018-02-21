Jennifer Lawrence fires back at 'sexist' internet for criticizing her outfit.

The internet was absolutely, positively gobsmacked and rife with sympathy chills when Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a revealing dress on what was supposedly a freezing day.
J.Law stood with her bundled-up Red Sparrow co-stars, Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and director Francis Lawrence as she modeled Versace with the cold air on her skin.
People debated whether or not it was her decision to go coat-free, but now J.Law herself has jumped in, and she's "extremely offended." She's calling out "sexist" coverage of her dress’s lack of coverage.
She writes:
Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this "Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold" controversy. This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.
This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS [sic] MY CHOICE TOO!
That's right, people. Women have agency, and make their own choices.
Lawrence is saying that it's sexist to assume that wearing the dress out in the cold wasn't her choice.
Feminism means equality, which means freedom, which means having the right to choose to be cold for five minutes to show off fancy-ass couture!
And with an essay on feminism and women's rights not to wear coats, Coldgate (not to be confused with Colgate) has come to a close. Now on to the next viral photo to get mad about.