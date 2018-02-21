Jennifer Lawrence fires back at 'sexist' internet for criticizing her outfit.

The internet was absolutely, positively gobsmacked and rife with sympathy chills when Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a revealing dress on what was supposedly a freezing day.

This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I've been outside today and it's bloody FREEZING. pic.twitter.com/BRnmgKJ5wY — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

J.Law stood with her bundled-up Red Sparrow co-stars, Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts and director Francis Lawrence as she modeled Versace with the cold air on her skin.

People debated whether or not it was her decision to go coat-free, but now J.Law herself has jumped in, and she's "extremely offended." She's calling out "sexist" coverage of her dress’s lack of coverage.

Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this "Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold"... Posted by Jennifer Lawrence on Wednesday, February 21, 2018

She writes: