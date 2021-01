It was the "let's get loud" heard 'round the world.

Jennifer Lopez performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's inauguration, it was a celebration of all things Americana and Jennifer Lopez.

J.Lo sang a mash up of "This Land Is Your Land," "America The Beautiful," and—wait for it—"Let's Get Loud," her iconic 1999 single.

Watch Jennifer Lopez’s stunning mash up of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America the Beautiful’ — with a little ‘Let’s Get Loud’ thrown in for good measure 🎵 pic.twitter.com/YoUYxxf4SO — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 20, 2021

The J.Lo show got the meme treatment.

1.