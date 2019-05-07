Jessica Chastain rips 'Game of Thrones' for what Sansa said to The Hound.

Game of Thrones not only struggles with its lighting, but also with its writing of women.

Sunday's episode, "The Last of the Starks," gave us a trifecta of trope-y moments. To many, Daenerys's descent into "Mad Queen" feels sudden and lazy. Brienne bawling in the courtyard over Jaime was somewhat out-of-character.

Most distressingly, however, was when Sansa Stark appeared to express gratitude for her abusers.

At the post-battle, post-funeral victory feast, Sansa reunited with Sandor "The Hound" Clegane. It was their first conversation since the end of season two, back when The Hound was King Joffrey's security guard in King's Landing.

The Hound made a disgusting, glib comment about Sansa having been raped by Ramsay Bolton, who she was forced to marry thanks to Littlefinger.

HBO

Sansa refrained from punching The Hound in the face, even though he totally deserved it.

The Hound mentioned that none of it would have happened had Sansa accepted his offer to flee King's Landing with him in season two, but she said that she has no regrets.

"Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would have stayed a little bird all my life," she said.