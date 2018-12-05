Jessica Simpson’s beef with Natalie Portman became a lesson in feminism for us all.

Orli Matlow
Dec 05, 2018@8:57 PM
Jessica Simpson has beef with Natalie Portman and between this and George H.W. Bush's funeral, the '90s are back, baby!!!

Simpson is mad at Portman for a comment on how the media wants young women to be both virgins and vixens.

In an interview with USA Today, Portman discussed the double standards the media held for pop stars in the late 90s and early 2000s, demanding they be both the "madonna" and the "whore."

"I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying 'I'm a virgin' while wearing a bikini, and I was confused," Portman told to USA Today. "Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl."

The comment clearly faulted the media for its mixed messaging, but Simpson did not appreciate being mentioned—and interpreted it as a swipe against her.

Simpson responded to Portman in a screenshot that didn't actually @ her.

"I was disappointed this morning when I read that I 'confused' you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999," Simpson wrote.

"As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in."

Simpson then brought up Time's Up and appeared to be calling Portman a hypocrite. She also added women shouldn't be ashamed of showing their bodies, which is likely something Portman agrees with, too.

People were not impressed by Simpson's reading comprehension skills.

Portman then commented on Simpson's Instagram, and her team made sure everyone saw it.

"I only meant to say that I was confused - as a girl coming of age in the public eye around the same time - by the media's mixed messages about how girls and women were supposed to behave," Portman said. "I didn't mean to shame you and I'm sorry for any hurt my words may have caused."

Aaaaaaaaand scene.

