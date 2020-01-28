Jimmy Fallon asked people to ruin a book title by adding a word and here are the 33 funniest.

Orli Matlow
Jan 28, 2020@5:50 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc
 