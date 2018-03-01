15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets
Orli Matlow
Mar 01, 2018@10:10 PM
Advertising

There’s nothing quite like a wedding – the blushing bride, the free drinks, the coming together of a hundred or so people who barely know each other – that lends itself to as much comedy as drama. Or sometimes, as the following 15 people shared on Twitter, a little of both.

15. Everybody has that one uncle.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

14. You could sell your story to Kate Hudson, for sure.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

13. They probably had to pay extra for the ambiance.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

12. What the hell was that thing made of?

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

11. Classic Dad.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets
Advertising

Photo Credit: NBC

10. But you still got free food, so I’m not sure that’s a fail.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

9. I’m hoping this was advice from when she was a baby?

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

8. I mean, can you blame him? It’s free cheesecake.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets
Advertising

Photo Credit: NBC

7. Is one of your aunts Elaine Benes?

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

6. Can you blame them?!

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

5. I’m not sure I would be so judgy if I were you. #likemotherlikedaughtertheysay

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets
Advertising

Photo Credit: NBC

4. Eh, it’s probably fine.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

3. It’s like an actual sign from God that you’re doing the right thing.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

2. There’s no way people weren’t laughing.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets
Advertising

Photo Credit: NBC

1. You saved them on the cleanup bill.

15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Photo Credit: NBC

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc