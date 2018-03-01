15 Hilarious #WeddingFail Tweets

Advertising
There’s nothing quite like a wedding – the blushing bride, the free drinks, the coming together of a hundred or so people who barely know each other – that lends itself to as much comedy as drama. Or sometimes, as the following 15 people shared on Twitter, a little of both.
15. Everybody has that one uncle.
Photo Credit: NBC
14. You could sell your story to Kate Hudson, for sure.
Photo Credit: NBC
13. They probably had to pay extra for the ambiance.
Photo Credit: NBC
12. What the hell was that thing made of?
Photo Credit: NBC
11. Classic Dad.
Photo Credit: NBC
10. But you still got free food, so I’m not sure that’s a fail.
Photo Credit: NBC
9. I’m hoping this was advice from when she was a baby?
Photo Credit: NBC
8. I mean, can you blame him? It’s free cheesecake.
Photo Credit: NBC
7. Is one of your aunts Elaine Benes?
Photo Credit: NBC
6. Can you blame them?!
Photo Credit: NBC
5. I’m not sure I would be so judgy if I were you. #likemotherlikedaughtertheysay
Photo Credit: NBC
4. Eh, it’s probably fine.
Photo Credit: NBC
3. It’s like an actual sign from God that you’re doing the right thing.
Photo Credit: NBC
2. There’s no way people weren’t laughing.
Photo Credit: NBC
1. You saved them on the cleanup bill.
Photo Credit: NBC
