Jimmy Kimmel got celebs to read texts from their moms. Kristen Bell's mom needs a favor.

Jimmy Kimmel treated us to the opposite of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms.
The late night hosts got real celebrities to read real texts from their real moms, and they're pretty adorable.
Anna Faris' mom wants to see her win an Oscar.
Ike Barinholtz's mom thinks Trump is nutty.
Jack McBrayer's mom is extremely passive-aggressive about a Christmas ornament.
The thirst is real for Mrs. Scott.
Gotta love moms. Shout out to Will Forte's mothers extremely chill use of emojis.
