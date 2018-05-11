Jimmy Kimmel got celebs to read texts from their moms. Kristen Bell's mom needs a favor.

Jimmy Kimmel got celebs to read texts from their moms. Kristen Bell's mom needs a favor.
Orli Matlow
May 11, 2018@3:11 PM
Jimmy Kimmel treated us to the opposite of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms.

The late night hosts got real celebrities to read real texts from their real moms, and they're pretty adorable.

Anna Faris' mom wants to ​​​​​​see her win an Oscar.

ABC

Ike Barinholtz's mom thinks Trump is nutty.

ABC

Jack McBrayer's mom is extremely passive-aggressive about a Christmas ornament.

ABC

The thirst is real for Mrs. Scott.

ABC

Gotta love moms. Shout out to Will Forte's mothers extremely chill use of emojis.

