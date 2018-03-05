Jimmy Kimmel talks #MeToo, Oscar's penis, and La La Land-gate in his Oscars opening monologue.

But this year, we have a lot to celebrate. Ceilings have been shattered. We have our first ever female nominee for cinematography. Which is historic. So many of tonight's nominees are making history, and, in fact, if you are a nominee tonight who isn't making history -- shame on you. Greta Gerwig is the first woman to be nominated for director in eight years. And that's important. Only 11% of movies are directed by women. And that is nuts. We still have a very long way to go in that department, and a very long way to go when it comes to equal pay. Especially when you look at what happened with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams. We all know the story. Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes while Michelle Williams for her reshoots got per diem. She was paid $80 a day for the same thing. And what made it especially unfair is that Mark and Michelle are represented by the same agency. And I have to admit, this story really surprised me. This one shook me, because if we can't trust agents -- who can we trust? To his credit, Mark Wahlberg announced he would be donating all $1.5 million to the Time's up legal defense fund. That's right. So, I guess now the ball's in your court, Michelle. What are you going to do with that 80 bucks?

In the meantime, triple congratulations are in order for the kid from Comedy Central, Jordan Peele, who had a huge success with his movie, Get Out. Jordan is only the third person in 90 years to be nominated for directing, writing and best picture for his debut film. And what -- what a debut it was. None other than President Trump called Get Out the best first three-quarters of a movie this year. Margot Robbie had a great year. She scored her first nomination for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and was terrific. Whose kneecaps did Tonya Harding have to break to get this dream casting? Because, I mean, that was -- if they made a movie about my life, best case scenario, I'd be played by Jim Belushi. Another young actor nominated for the first time is Timothee Chalamet, who looks very dashing tonight. Look at that tux. Are you having fun? This is a big deal. He's missing Paw Patrol to be here tonight. Don't worry, Ryder and his team of pups saved the day. He's the star of a small but powerful story, Call Me By Your Name. Only two of the Best Picture movies made more than $100 million. That's not the point. We don't make films like Call Me By Your Name for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence. Right? He's the youngest Best Actor nominee in almost 80 years, and on the other end of the abacus, we have our oldest acting nominee ever, the magnificent Christopher Plummer is 88 years old and still going strong. Maybe this is not the place, but I want to ask you, how does Lin-Manuel Miranda compare to the real Alexander Hamilton?