JK Rowling had the most magical response to a 'Harry Potter' fan coping with depression.

Depression: It sucks.

When your brain chemistry is out of whack, it's hard to feel hopeful, and sometimes you just need to escape to the wizarding world.

Dragging myself through another bout of severe #depression and re-reading the #HarryPotter series to strengthen my Patronus. A million thanks to @jk_rowling for the magical escape that's always there when it's needed ❤ — Sally Burns (@joosylemon) March 19, 2018

Harry Potter fan Sally Burns tweeted about struggling with a severe case of depression, and thanked author JK Rowling for providing the vital escape.

Rowling, who has been open about her own experiences with depression, responded to Sally with touching words of encouragement.

Those stories saved their author, too. Nothing makes me happier than to think that they went out into the world to do the same for other people. Keep that Patronus powerful ✨ https://t.co/d9ByD4WtCo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 19, 2018

"Those stories saved their author, too," she wrote. "Nothing makes me happier than to think that they went out into the world to do the same for other people. Keep that Patronus powerful [sparkle emoji]."

More fans that just Sally were grateful for Rowling's response.