JK Rowling had the most magical response to a 'Harry Potter' fan coping with depression.

Depression: It sucks.
When your brain chemistry is out of whack, it's hard to feel hopeful, and sometimes you just need to escape to the wizarding world.
Harry Potter fan Sally Burns tweeted about struggling with a severe case of depression, and thanked author JK Rowling for providing the vital escape.
Rowling, who has been open about her own experiences with depression, responded to Sally with touching words of encouragement.
"Those stories saved their author, too," she wrote. "Nothing makes me happier than to think that they went out into the world to do the same for other people. Keep that Patronus powerful [sparkle emoji]."
More fans that just Sally were grateful for Rowling's response.
I could not have said it better myself JK.✨— Gilderoy Lockhart✨ (@MagicalLockhart) March 19, 2018
My daughter read the entire collection while undergoing chemotherapy. Their healing powers are very real! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ifzMeqNPQ— Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) March 19, 2018
My patronus has been a bit small recently, but my constant reminder is keeping me going. Thank you for this story, it makes me happier than anything else 💛 pic.twitter.com/xMMZyRK2ab— immy (@_itsimmy) March 19, 2018
Psychologist Darcy Cantin also thanked Rowling for providing her with powerful metaphors she can use with teens in treatment.
I am a psychologist who works with teens. I regularly use analogies from your books to explain depression (dementors) and anxiety (boggarts) and how to fight them. Thank you for such amazing tools!— Darcy Cantin (@DarcyCantin) March 19, 2018
Rowling also replied to another fan asking her for the books that help her strengthen her Patronus.
Here's to JK for always being just a tweet away.