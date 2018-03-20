JK Rowling had the most magical response to a 'Harry Potter' fan coping with depression.

JK Rowling had the most magical response to a 'Harry Potter' fan coping with depression.
Orli Matlow
Mar 20, 2018@10:21 PM
Advertising

Depression: It sucks.

When your brain chemistry is out of whack, it's hard to feel hopeful, and sometimes you just need to escape to the wizarding world.

Harry Potter fan Sally Burns tweeted about struggling with a severe case of depression, and thanked author JK Rowling for providing the vital escape.

Rowling, who has been open about her own experiences with depression, responded to Sally with touching words of encouragement.

"Those stories saved their author, too," she wrote. "Nothing makes me happier than to think that they went out into the world to do the same for other people. Keep that Patronus powerful [sparkle emoji]."

JK Rowling had the most magical response to a 'Harry Potter' fan coping with depression.
It's the verbal equivalent of this GIF.
Giphy

More fans that just Sally were grateful for Rowling's response.

Advertising

Psychologist Darcy Cantin also thanked Rowling for providing her with powerful metaphors she can use with teens in treatment.

Advertising

Rowling also replied to another fan asking her for the books that help her strengthen her Patronus.

Advertising
JK Rowling had the most magical response to a 'Harry Potter' fan coping with depression.
You know who had a turbulent life? Harry Potter.
Giphy

Here's to JK for always being just a tweet away.

JK Rowling had the most magical response to a 'Harry Potter' fan coping with depression.
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc