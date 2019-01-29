People are roasting JK Rowling's 'woke' additions to 'Harry Potter' and it’s magic.

JK Rowling's Wizarding World is always expanding, whether you like it or not.
The Extremely Online visionary of your childhood obsession takes to Twitter to volunteer new information about the books years later.
In 2015, for example, she offered this statement on the moral universe of Severus Snape in case anyone is working on a philosophy paper.
She also told a fan that Hogwarts is a non-sectarian institution that does indeed admit Jews.
Rowling also announced that the Ministry of Magic is progressive when it comes to education funding.
A new meme has fans lovingly roasting Rowling's habit of adding random addendums to the books on Twitter and LOL, JK.
Representation matters, but maybe the representation can actually be written into the books next time?