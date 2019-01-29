People are roasting JK Rowling's 'woke' additions to 'Harry Potter' and it’s magic.

JK Rowling's Wizarding World is always expanding, whether you like it or not.

The Extremely Online visionary of your childhood obsession takes to Twitter to volunteer new information about the books years later.

In 2015, for example, she offered this statement on the moral universe of Severus Snape in case anyone is working on a philosophy paper.

Snape is all grey. You can't make him a saint: he was vindictive & bullying. You can't make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015

She also told a fan that Hogwarts is a non-sectarian institution that does indeed admit Jews.

Rowling also announced that the Ministry of Magic is progressive when it comes to education funding.

@emmalineonline1 @micnews There's no tuition fee! The Ministry of Magic covers the cost of all magical education! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 17, 2015

A new meme has fans lovingly roasting Rowling's habit of adding random addendums to the books on Twitter and LOL, JK.

me:



jk rowling: ron spent all 7 years at hogwarts fantasizing about a loyal unique imaginary best friend named “Harry Potter” as a way to cope with an unbearably plain life as a regular kid who wasnt super good or bad at school, who wasnt popular but wasnt an outcast either — jonny sun (@jonnysun) January 28, 2019