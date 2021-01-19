J. Lo finally responds to ongoing fan allegations of Botox.

Jennifer Lopez has been promoting a new line of beauty products — and fans can't stop speculating about whether her lack of visible aging is actually due to injectables like Botox.

J. Lo finally decided to respond after one fan said she "definitely" has "tons of Botox."

It all started with a video of Lopez gushing about the results she's seen from one of the skincare masks she's selling:

In the video, she says the mask is incredible and predicts it will become the top-selling beauty mask in the world.

But one fan commented that they think her line-less face is due to Botox injections: