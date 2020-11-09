Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. With Donald Trump's four-year term coming to an end, some are wondering what's going to happen to all the red "Make America Great Again" hats.Well, this might be the answer.Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, posted a photo of the couple celebrating the win. They hold up a poster saying "Dr. and Vice-President Biden Biden Live Here," with Jill's hand covering the word "Vice."He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK— Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020 Most people were preoccupied by Jill's cheeky edit of the sign. But one eagle-eyed TikTok user, Shonagh Forbes, spotted a bit of an Easter egg: Joe's had says "We just did."Check out Shonagh Forbes's video! #TikTokPure genius! 😂 https://t.co/4xQWzhj6Xv— Emma Baldwin (@emmalineb94) November 8, 2020 It seems pretty clear the hat is a response to Donald's "Make America Great Again" slogan.I DIDNT EVEN REALIZE BIDEN’S HAT IS IN RESPONSE TO THE MAGA HAT LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/Rwc7WgDdo1— Jade (@jadevvictoria) November 8, 2020 WHEN I SAY IM SCREAMING. Look at tr*mps hat, and then look at Biden’s 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X7MkgJjtYG— mariah (@mariah_wyckoff) November 8, 2020 People are LOLing at the shade.Look at Joe's hat 🤣 https://t.co/vFR2QkvWIL— Jords (@franktonjct) November 9, 2020 And wondering where they can get a hat of their own.I have a mighty need for one of these hats y'all. Somebody PLEASE tell me how I can acquire one! https://t.co/GYaqUh21bY— Pursuit Of Sanity (@SanityPursuit) November 9, 2020 There's definitely demand.wait i lowkey wanna get a blue hat with a biden quote and wear it like the maga folks did 🌚😅— 12/02🕺🏾🥳 (@lil_levett) November 7, 2020 And people are thrilled to see some presidential shade.JOE BIDEN HAS SHADEEEEE! 😂😂(Look at trumps hat then look at Biden’s hat) pic.twitter.com/1CEn1rgkoY— 🎄MerryMarshyMello🎄 (@marshymello0407) November 8, 2020 Also, it turns out the TikTok user who originally spotted the hat is from Ireland. She's loving her newfound American fame. @shonaghforbes Just been parked in front of CNN for 5 days #biden2020 #bidenharris2020 ♬ original sound - fadapage