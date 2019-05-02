Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas didn't invite us to their Vegas wedding, but at least we can watch the Instagrams.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are MARRIED!! To each other!!

The Lady of Winterfell cemented her alliance with the Lord of Camp Rock in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards. These hunk-a-hunks of burning love were joined in holy matrimony by an Elvis impersonator, undoubtedly making this the chillest celebrity wedding of all time.

It really hurt my feelings that I wasn't invited (doesn't Sophie know that we're best friends???), the whole thing was captured on Instagram, courtesy of Diplo.

Country duo Dan + Shay played an acoustic version of their song "Speechless" as Sophie walked down the aisle.

Watch it unfold in Diplo's story. He appears to be the official wedding photographer.

can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this? pic.twitter.com/FrslR7ZmBG — sara (@AnnaSaraa) May 2, 2019

Diplo went live for the actual ceremony, and it's really quite beautiful.