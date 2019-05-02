Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas didn't invite us to their Vegas wedding, but at least we can watch the Instagrams.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are MARRIED!! To each other!!
The Lady of Winterfell cemented her alliance with the Lord of Camp Rock in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards. These hunk-a-hunks of burning love were joined in holy matrimony by an Elvis impersonator, undoubtedly making this the chillest celebrity wedding of all time.
It really hurt my feelings that I wasn't invited (doesn't Sophie know that we're best friends???), the whole thing was captured on Instagram, courtesy of Diplo.
Country duo Dan + Shay played an acoustic version of their song "Speechless" as Sophie walked down the aisle.
Watch it unfold in Diplo's story. He appears to be the official wedding photographer.
Diplo went live for the actual ceremony, and it's really quite beautiful.
JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER GOT MARRIED IN VEGAS BY AN ELVIS IMPERSONATOR pic.twitter.com/EHLvqti5dP— Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) May 2, 2019
At one point, Diplo even had Joe as a dog.
We also got a brief look at Sophie's gorgeous dress.
The rings were RING POPS!
Mazel tov to another happy couple of Jonai!!!