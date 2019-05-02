Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas didn't invite us to their Vegas wedding, but at least we can watch the Instagrams.

Orli Matlow
May 02, 2019@2:15 PM
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are MARRIED!! To each other!!

The Lady of Winterfell cemented her alliance with the Lord of Camp Rock in a Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards. These hunk-a-hunks of burning love were joined in holy matrimony by an Elvis impersonator, undoubtedly making this the chillest celebrity wedding of all time.

It really hurt my feelings that I wasn't invited (doesn't Sophie know that we're best friends???), the whole thing was captured on Instagram, courtesy of Diplo.

Here comes the bride.
Instagram: @Diplo

Country duo Dan + Shay played an acoustic version of their song "Speechless" as Sophie walked down the aisle.

Finally, a happy 'Game of Thrones' wedding!
Instagram: @Diplo

Watch it unfold in Diplo's story. He appears to be the official wedding photographer.

Diplo went live for the actual ceremony, and it's really quite beautiful.

At one point, Diplo even had Joe as a dog.

We also got a brief look at Sophie's gorgeous dress.

The rings were RING POPS!

It's poppin'.
Instagram: @diplo

Mazel tov to another happy couple of Jonai!!!

