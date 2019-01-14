The best celeb Instagrams from John Legend's birthday party he forgot to invite us to.

Advertising
While our invitations clearly got lost in the mail (or more realistically, the junk mail folder), John Legend's James Bond-themed 40th birthday party was a gift to us all, for it treated us to these adorable photos of baby Miles in tiny tuxes.
The white tux won, and it's only the beginning of the fancy photos.
As Legend himself notes, this photo booth was "the greatest of all time," which, "in the Instagram era, [is] like 90% of the party planning, right?"
Teigen, humble and kind, saluted the party planner, Lisa Vorce, when she just as easily could have taken all the credit for the festivities.
The only thing fancier than the decor was the guest list, which had everyone from Kris Jenner to Kumail Nanjiani all in one room.
The Legend family was there!
Kris Jenner was there!
Corey Gamble was there!
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West were there!
Look at this picture: Kanye West smiled! Have you ever seen Kanye West smile? He'd be so pretty if he smiled.
Kourtney Kardashian was there!
Jesse Tyler Ferguson was there!
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon were there!
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi were there!
Everyone—but especially Angela Bassett—was there!
