The best celeb Instagrams from John Legend's birthday party he forgot to invite us to.

While our invitations clearly got lost in the mail (or more realistically, the junk mail folder), John Legend's James Bond-themed 40th birthday party was a gift to us all, for it treated us to these adorable photos of baby Miles in tiny tuxes.

okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

The white tux won, and it's only the beginning of the fancy photos.

As Legend himself notes, this photo booth was "the greatest of all time," which, "in the Instagram era, [is] like 90% of the party planning, right?"

Teigen, humble and kind, saluted the party planner, Lisa Vorce, when she just as easily could have taken all the credit for the festivities.

that's what @lisavorce is for!!!!! she makes every dream come true. John has been smiling and scrolling through photos nonstop all day. https://t.co/lspnBVh8v8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 14, 2019

The only thing fancier than the decor was the guest list, which had everyone from Kris Jenner to Kumail Nanjiani all in one room.

The Legend family was there!