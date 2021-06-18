John Legend defends Chrissy Teigen, says the Michael Costello DMs are fakes.

The saga of Chrissy Teigen's fall from grace continues to unfold. Earlier this week, after issuing a second apology for her "troll" past, Teigen was accused of cyberbullying by fashion designer Michael Costello. Not only is Costello (*Britney spears voice*) not that innocent when it comes to the accusations of racism he was allegedly bullied by Teigen over, but the DMs he claimed were from Teigen are now said to be fakes.

Insider analyzed the screenshots and found major technical inconsistencies, suggesting that they were manipulated.

"The messages in the images have purple and blue backgrounds — a design change that wasn't implemented until February 2020, at which point the '@chrissyteigen' account was verified. The background color and the lack of verification appear to be temporally inconsistent," reporter Kat Tenbarge wrote.

John Legend shared the Insider article, and accused Costello of "faking DMs to insert [himself] into this narrative."