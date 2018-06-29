John Legend goes off when asked about Sarah Sanders: 'Reunite the f**king kids!'

When the paparazzi swarmed John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on their night out (really, TMZ? Is Chrissy posting on social media every twenty minutes not enough for you that you had to nudge them in person?), they shouted questions about current events, knowing that the Legends are certified Woke Baes™.

John Legend: “I don’t care about fucking Sarah Sanders. Reunite the fucking kids with their families, then we’ll talk about Sarah Sanders and her fucking dinners.” pic.twitter.com/7wVCuUWpV3 — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) June 29, 2018

Asked if peoples' attacks on White House press secretary and beaver-turned-human-by-an-evil-wizard Sarah Sanders were appropriate, Legend flipped the script:

"Ask me if we should reunite 2,000 kids with their families...Yes we should...I don't care about f**king Sarah Sanders. Reunite the f**king kids with their families...then we'll talk about Sarah Sanders and her f**king dinners."

Giphy

Legend seems like a pretty mild-mannered dude, but he drops F bombs when it matters, like when House Speaker and cursed sea otter Paul Ryan gloated about fatherhood when kids were imprisoned on Father's Day.

Seriously, fuck you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father's day. https://t.co/bbG0gVqfzq — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 16, 2018

John Legend: all of me loves all of you.