Justin Bieber going down on a burrito is a meme you have to face, real or not.

The internet is so desperate for a fun distraction from the hell in which we live that it may or may not have invented a nightmare scenario in which Justin Bieber ate a burrito sideways.

In between reports of prominent Democrats and Robert De Niros being targeted by pipe bombs, a photo went viral that has nothing to do with domestic terrorism, unless you count horrendous burrito eating etiquette to be a hate crime.

VICE UK editor Ryan Bassil posted a photo of the Canadian heartthrob eating a burrito from the middle, as if it were a burger, rather than from the end, which is the traditional strategy for consuming burritos, hotdogs, and most cylindrical foods.

does....justin bieber not know how... burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe — Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018

The photo went viral, spreading like a Justin Bieber song.

Is Bieber shotgunning a burrito pic.twitter.com/iFxBk9mrwP — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) October 25, 2018

justin bieber thinks burritos are harmonicas pic.twitter.com/9MsmsTlLvW — 𝖇𝖗𝖔𝖆𝖟𝖆𝖞 (@broazay) October 25, 2018