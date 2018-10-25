Justin Bieber going down on a burrito is a meme you have to face, real or not.

Justin Bieber going down on a burrito is a meme you have to face, real or not.
Orli Matlow
Oct 25, 2018@7:22 PM
Advertising

The internet is so desperate for a fun distraction from the hell in which we live that it may or may not have invented a nightmare scenario in which Justin Bieber ate a burrito sideways.

In between reports of prominent Democrats and Robert De Niros being targeted by pipe bombs, a photo went viral that has nothing to do with domestic terrorism, unless you count horrendous burrito eating etiquette to be a hate crime.

VICE UK editor Ryan Bassil posted a photo of the Canadian heartthrob eating a burrito from the middle, as if it were a burger, rather than from the end, which is the traditional strategy for consuming burritos, hotdogs, and most cylindrical foods.

The photo went viral, spreading like a Justin Bieber song.

Advertising

Eagle-eyed Beliebers have come to the pop star's defense, insisting that the man committing the crime against burritos is not the Biebs.

Advertising

An investigation by Delish found that the image cannot be traced back to Justin Bieber, which is rare for paparazzi photos.

"Per the extremely talented photo editors in this building, it turns out Justin has never been photographed in this outfit before," writes Tess Koman. "Also also, Google Images recognizes the picture you see below as 'sitting.' Not as 'Justin Bieber.'"

Advertising

As far as we know, Justin Bieber eats burritos like a normal person. But never say never.

Justin Bieber going down on a burrito is a meme you have to face, real or not.
Giphy

What a day.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 