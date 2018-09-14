Justin Bieber surprised fans by dancing around Central Park in disguise and he hasn't looked this happy in months.

Despite his recent engagement, Justin Bieber hasn't been seen having fun in public in months.

Don't get us wrong, it's not that he owes us a smile every time the paparazzi follow him around the streets of New York. It's completely understandable that he'd rather keep a low profile. It's just that we were starting to miss the old, mischievous Bieber of a few years ago.

Thankfully, Jimmy Fallon has coaxed some serious smiles and laughter out of the Biebs by getting him to join Fallon for a prance around Central Park in mullet wigs and goofy mustaches.

The two pranksters twirled, bopped, and cha-cha'd around the park for what looks like hours. You can see their moves in a montage below, posted by Fallon's "Tonight Show."

Seriously, when is the last time you saw Biebs looking so gleeful? Happy Friday, y'all.