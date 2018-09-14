Justin Bieber surprised fans by dancing around Central Park in disguise and he hasn't looked this happy in months.

Molly Mulshine
Sep 14, 2018@1:05 PM
Despite his recent engagement, Justin Bieber hasn't been seen having fun in public in months.

Don't get us wrong, it's not that he owes us a smile every time the paparazzi follow him around the streets of New York. It's completely understandable that he'd rather keep a low profile. It's just that we were starting to miss the old, mischievous Bieber of a few years ago.

Thankfully, Jimmy Fallon has coaxed some serious smiles and laughter out of the Biebs by getting him to join Fallon for a prance around Central Park in mullet wigs and goofy mustaches.

The two pranksters twirled, bopped, and cha-cha'd around the park for what looks like hours. You can see their moves in a montage below, posted by Fallon's "Tonight Show."

Seriously, when is the last time you saw Biebs looking so gleeful? Happy Friday, y'all.

