JWoww of 'Jersey Shore' filed for divorce but her husband says he's 'not done fighting.'

They say you should never fall in love at the "Jersey Shore."
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews are one of the least troubling couples in "Jersey Shore" history. They've built a mini-fandom thanks to their cute kids and Roger's relatable Instagram videos about them.
But JWoww filed for divorce in Toms River, New Jersey, yesterday, shocking fans.
“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation," her complaint said.
This is pretty definitive. But it seems Roger isn't on the same page.
He posted an Instagram video for fans, in which he swears the marriage isn't over 'til it's over.
The caption reads, “Praying for a better tomorrow. Sorry world, I’m taking a day off from praying for you today and I’m just gonna pray for my family. Hope springs eternal.”
First, Roger jokingly calls his followers "bloodthirsty bastards" for wanting more details about the divorce.
“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he says. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb sh*t or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. Again, I'm not gonna get into details but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one.”
“Here’s what’s also true," he continues. "I’m not done fighting. I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”
“We’re in counseling so there is hope,” he says. “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”
Fans posted messages of support for the couple.
Still, some might consider the video to be a bit manipulative, and it's important to keep JWoww's wishes in mind too.