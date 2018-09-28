JWoww of 'Jersey Shore' filed for divorce but her husband says he's 'not done fighting.'

They say you should never fall in love at the "Jersey Shore."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews are one of the least troubling couples in "Jersey Shore" history. They've built a mini-fandom thanks to their cute kids and Roger's relatable Instagram videos about them.

But JWoww filed for divorce in Toms River, New Jersey, yesterday, shocking fans.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation," her complaint said.

This is pretty definitive. But it seems Roger isn't on the same page.

He posted an Instagram video for fans, in which he swears the marriage isn't over 'til it's over.

The caption reads, “Praying for a better tomorrow. Sorry world, I’m taking a day off from praying for you today and I’m just gonna pray for my family. Hope springs eternal.”

First, Roger jokingly calls his followers "bloodthirsty bastards" for wanting more details about the divorce.