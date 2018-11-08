Kamala Harris got involved in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's marital dispute. Internet FTW.

Kamala Harris got involved in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's marital dispute. Internet FTW.
Orli Matlow
Nov 08, 2018@10:12 PM
Hey now, this is what internet dreams are made of.

Chrissy Teigen's social media presence is a lifeboat on this toxic wasteland known as the internet (and also, earth).

Seriously, just look how cute this kid is!!!!

good morning, nyc!!

Because every interaction between famous people is inherently interesting to us non-famouses, this Twitter interaction between Teigen and her husband John Legend went viral (as they all do), and then featured a cameo from a very special lawmaker.

On Election Day, Teigen was lamenting how she didn't get a sticker because she voted absentee. When she found out that getting a sticker and mailing in your ballot are not mutually exclusive, she called in her husband to solve the mystery.

Alas, Legend concedes that he did.

On vacation from work because of that whole election, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) chimed in with a reaction GIF of Chrissy herself (or at least her social media intern did).

People are calling it—wait for it—legendary.

RIP.

