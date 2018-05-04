Guy's conspiracy theory explaining Kanye's bizarre behavior goes viral. He brought receipts.

The recent red-pilling of Kanye West has had people concerned for the rapper/shoe designer/mogul's well-being, and for the well-being of the republic. What does it mean that Kanye is allying himself with the MAGA movement, which things America was great back when non-straight white men didn't have rights?

But maybe Kanye isn't actually joining the Republican party. Is it possible that this new MAGA persona is all for show?

Twitter user and self-proclaimed "pretentious prick about music" Snowcone965 theorizes that there is a method to the madness.

Get your tinfoil hats and red string, I’ve got a conspiracy theory: @kanyewest is in the middle of a performance art piece and the clues are right in front of us. A thread: — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018

Snowcone suggests that the secret to decoding Kanye's behavior can be traced back to his friendship and collaborations with Tremaine Emory.

1. First we need to establish who @DenimTears is. Forgive me if this is well known info, I’m not great at keeping up with every celebrity. His name is Tremaine Emory. He’s a collaborator and friend of Kanye. pic.twitter.com/aI0S5SUUMU — Snowcone (@Snowcone965) May 2, 2018