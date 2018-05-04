Guy's conspiracy theory explaining Kanye's bizarre behavior goes viral. He brought receipts.

Orli Matlow
May 04, 2018@3:46 PM
The recent red-pilling of Kanye West has had people concerned for the rapper/shoe designer/mogul's well-being, and for the well-being of the republic. What does it mean that Kanye is allying himself with the MAGA movement, which things America was great back when non-straight white men didn't have rights?

But maybe Kanye isn't actually joining the Republican party. Is it possible that this new MAGA persona is all for show?

Twitter user and self-proclaimed "pretentious prick about music" Snowcone965 theorizes that there is a method to the madness.

Snowcone suggests that the secret to decoding Kanye's behavior can be traced back to his friendship and collaborations with Tremaine Emory.

Kanye tweeted last month that he was researching artists David Hammons and Joseph Beuys.

Are conservatives.............coyotes?

Would egomaniac Kanye admit to being influenced by others' ideas?

I'd recognize that unibrow anywhere.

How does Kaufman fit in?

Snowcone believes that each emoji could have a special meaning.

And there's something to the word "prestige" (remember that Christopher Nolan movie?).

The MAGA isn't the first time that Kanye sported a racist symbol.

A celebrity dipping their toe into performance art would not be unprecedented.

There could also be a callback to Beuoys in Kanye's confrontation at TMZ.

Also, Kanye has spoken about performance art before—we know that he's interested in the medium.

What do you think: Is Kanye a creative genius, or has he gone to the dark side?

