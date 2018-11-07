Kanye West deleted a quote about Jesus when it accidentally featured Kim Kardashian in her underwear.

Kanye West accidentally tweeted a screenshot that featured an underwear-clad Kim Kardashian, and while we've all seen Kim Kardashian in her underwear a gazillion times, it's always fun to see a celebrity make a mistake!
Though he might not be MAGA anymore, he's a lot like an old man in that he has no idea how to share photos. Kanye shared a screenshot of a letter to god from his photo album on his phone, which provided a peek at his personal pictures.
The eagle-eyed celeb-watchers at The Daily Mail zoomed in a whole lot to reveal a mirror selfie of Kim's, wearing a crop top and her underwear.
The Daily Mail wasn't the only one who noticed.
Also at the bottom of the camera roll appears to be pictures of their son Saint by a swimming pool, a chart of sorts, and pictures of the hallways in their house, which has been hilariously referred to as "the sunken place."
The quote he actually meant to share asks God for forgiveness and praises Jesus Christ as his "personal savior and Lord." It's likely a mea culpa for having gone MAGA, a movement he broke from on Twitter.
Oh, heavens!