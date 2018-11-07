Kanye West deleted a quote about Jesus when it accidentally featured Kim Kardashian in her underwear.

Kanye West accidentally tweeted a screenshot that featured an underwear-clad Kim Kardashian, and while we've all seen Kim Kardashian in her underwear a gazillion times, it's always fun to see a celebrity make a mistake!

Giphy

Though he might not be MAGA anymore, he's a lot like an old man in that he has no idea how to share photos. Kanye shared a screenshot of a letter to god from his photo album on his phone, which provided a peek at his personal pictures.

Twitter: @KanyeWest

The eagle-eyed celeb-watchers at The Daily Mail zoomed in a whole lot to reveal a mirror selfie of Kim's, wearing a crop top and her underwear.

Twitter: @KanyeWest

The Daily Mail wasn't the only one who noticed.