Kanye West posted an inspirational tweet. It didn't go well for him.

Whether or not you noticed he was gone, Kanye West has triumphantly returned to Twitter, and is being lovingly trolled at every turn.

The rapper/producer/fashion designer is writing a philosophical treatise in real time, dropping truth bombs and explaining just how his brain flows.

For example:

Kanye on conformity

Don't follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Kanye on originality

I find myself getting stuck in the idea of originality and letting my ego push me to say things like "this person stole this from me" and the funny thing is it'll be a reference I took from somewhere 😂 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

let's be less concerned with ownership of ideas. It is important that ideas see the light of day even if you don't get the credit for them. Let's be less concerned with credit awards and external validation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Kanye on currency

There's love stories. Pain happiness. It's 3 dementional. There's taste touch sound. It's the most entertaining for of entertainment. Just being. We believe time is a man made construct. Actually time and money are both man made currency. Because you can spend them both. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Kanye on truth