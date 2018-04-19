Kanye West posted an inspirational tweet. It didn't go well for him.

Whether or not you noticed he was gone, Kanye West has triumphantly returned to Twitter, and is being lovingly trolled at every turn.
The rapper/producer/fashion designer is writing a philosophical treatise in real time, dropping truth bombs and explaining just how his brain flows.
For example:
Kanye on conformity
Kanye on originality
Kanye on currency
Kanye on truth
Mr. Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram-ready quote got plenty of comments, but not all of them loving.
Some people are still not over Swiftgate (like Taylor Swift, for example).
We've seen your true character when u interrupted Taylor Swift!!No need to be a saint— Ayu thakur (@ayushthakur018) April 19, 2018
@MStrooo6 says the man who punches paparazzi 🤔— Milt Palacio (@miltpalacio) April 19, 2018
Y’all really over here forgetting who is sending out this tweet about true character. 🧐— Greg (@genericpieces) April 19, 2018
Does Kanye follow that philosophy? Not in public he doesn't.....👎— Ma'rie Haarala (@lsurebel96) April 19, 2018
West was also accused of plagiarizing or not citing his sources.
You can also judge the character of a man who plagiarizes someone else’s quote. The quote you completely butchered and are trying to steal is “You can easily judge the character of a man by the way he treats those who can do nothing for him” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe— Dan Riggs (@Riggs) April 19, 2018
Didn’t Mother Teresa say something almost exactly like this lol— Erin Bovenzi (@iznir3) April 19, 2018
This has been on every other meme on my timeline for the past 5 years, is this the philosophy book? pic.twitter.com/jXipKwqYtU— | philwood | (@woods_pj) April 19, 2018
@kanyewest you really are just tweeting quotes from memes that have been around for years 😂😂😂😂— The Truth (@kombatkicks) April 19, 2018
Oldie but goodie by Malcolm S. Forbes pic.twitter.com/wCMgNnGZNs— John Calandros (@JohnCalandross) April 19, 2018
Many people just thought it was lame.
I also enjoy fortune cookie. I like the crunch— Rostant Kanick (@RostimusPrime) April 19, 2018
This is a telling tweet. Kanye’s world = people who can do things for him + people who can’t. Paul Ryan would be proud.— Zachary Klinedinst (@Klinedzr88) April 19, 2018
But there are also plenty of believers.
Your tweets are keeping me alive but your words are killing me and I will love you forever.— Julia Jackson (@MJJ_I_love_you) April 19, 2018