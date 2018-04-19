Kanye West posted an inspirational tweet. It didn't go well for him.

Orli Matlow
Apr 19, 2018@3:38 PM
Whether or not you noticed he was gone, Kanye West has triumphantly returned to Twitter, and is being lovingly trolled at every turn.

The rapper/producer/fashion designer is writing a philosophical treatise in real time, dropping truth bombs and explaining just how his brain flows.

Amen, Yeezy.
For example:

Kanye on conformity

Kanye on originality

Kanye on currency

Kanye on truth

Mr. Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram-ready quote got plenty of comments, but not all of them loving.

Some people are still not over Swiftgate (like Taylor Swift, for example).

West was also accused of plagiarizing or not citing his sources.

Many people just thought it was lame.

But there are also plenty of believers.

