It's safe to say Christmas will look different this year thanks to the pandemic. Large parties aren't a good idea, and even smaller ones are risky.But the Kardashians — who've held at least two big get-togethers in the past month — apparently aren't going to let that stop them from gathering.Khloé Kardashian was taking questions from Twitter followers last night when someone asked if the K's would be celebrating Christmas in their typical epic fashion this year.I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020 Her response? Maybe, kinda — especially if they can get tests.It's a pretty sensible answer, but of course, not everyone has access to rapid COVID testing like the Kardashian-Jenners apparently do. This set some Twitter users off.Some seem to think the K's shouldn't get together at all.GIRL THERES A PANDEMIC!!!! https://t.co/1BzKO32TZg pic.twitter.com/mo7RMeeAmT— angeló (@COCOSRIRACHAA) November 10, 2020 why is it so hard for y’all to just stay home 😭 not the end of the world to not have a party damn— michelle 🍂 (@michelleromn) November 10, 2020 They pointed out that partying isn't supposed to be at the top of anyone's list of priorities right now.They haven't followed the rules so far, why start now? Rules apparently don't apply to the filthy rich. My son is sick now and I can't even see him. He took the COVID test on Saturday and he won't have results until Wednesday at the earliest.— The Rural Juror (@DGreenemachine) November 10, 2020 But some fans stuck up for Khloé.They will do covid testing just like they did for kims and Kendalls parties if they do decide to have one— Sara (@_saraw087_) November 10, 2020 Still, others pointed out that people are sacrificing a lot this year and it doesn't seem fair that rich people aren't as affected.You know your fans don’t get to have Christmas with their families right? That most people are missing all the milestones this year cause of a pandemic? The selfishness of your fam is really shocking. Y’all keep throwing parties when the rest of the world is locking shit down.— Gigi (@Gigihasthoughts) November 11, 2020 But the original fan who asked the question saw nothing wrong with Khloé's response.Us fans always look forward to it! But yessss rather be safe than sorry !! https://t.co/kc43aUTefT— Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) November 10, 2020 No matter what the Kardashians choose to do, we're sure they'll post on social media all about it!