Ivanka Trump partied with Katy Perry and Mila Kunis this weekend, and by "partied with," I mean "attended the same party."

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner hosted a three-day wedding party in Wyoming, and it was attended by celebrities from the worlds of both fashion and fascism.

Josh Kushner is Jared Kushner's younger brother and business partner, making the happy couple Trumps-in-law.

Humanity has been part of Klossy's #brand, and it doesn't gel well with being Ivanka's sister. No Trump administration officials appear on Karlie's Instagram slideshow, but Ivanka made sure that you know she was there.

Ivanka didn't explicitly mention the wedding on social media, but she posted a photo of her and Jared looking happy in Wyoming, smiling as if they see a kid in a cage off on the horizon.

The Daily Mail made it their top story on Monday that the other Kushners were at the party, alongside A-listers who have spoken publicly against the Trump administration.