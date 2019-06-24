Ivanka Trump was at a party with Katy Perry and Mila Kunis and I need to know how it went.

Ivanka Trump partied with Katy Perry and Mila Kunis this weekend, and by "partied with," I mean "attended the same party."
Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner hosted a three-day wedding party in Wyoming, and it was attended by celebrities from the worlds of both fashion and fascism.
Josh Kushner is Jared Kushner's younger brother and business partner, making the happy couple Trumps-in-law.
Humanity has been part of Klossy's #brand, and it doesn't gel well with being Ivanka's sister. No Trump administration officials appear on Karlie's Instagram slideshow, but Ivanka made sure that you know she was there.
Ivanka didn't explicitly mention the wedding on social media, but she posted a photo of her and Jared looking happy in Wyoming, smiling as if they see a kid in a cage off on the horizon.
The Daily Mail made it their top story on Monday that the other Kushners were at the party, alongside A-listers who have spoken publicly against the Trump administration.
The British tabloid has a cozy relationship with Ivanka. They've had a camera crew stationed outside her DC mansion and have been writing flattering headlines about her and her outfits every day since 2017.
Here's how they describe the wedding:
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were among the guests at Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's star-studded Western-themed second wedding in Wyoming over the weekend.
Karlie and Joshua first said 'I do' back in October in a small, intimate wedding ceremony in upstate New York — which counted Joshua's brother Jared and his wife Ivanka among the guests — but this weekend they invited many more friends along to celebrate their nuptials, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Diane con Furstenberg.
That means that Ivanka, 37, and Jared, 38, rubbed elbows with a host of Hollywood celebrities, including many who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and have been openly and repeatedly critical of Donald Trump.
For what it's worth (which is not a lot), Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry looked very happy, undisturbed by the presence of Donald Trump's footsoldiers.
I need the gossip and I need it now.