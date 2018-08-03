Kelsey Grammer has a dong tattoo to keep him faithful. No, really.

Kelsey Grammer might be famous for having played snooty psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane for 20 years, but in real life, he's the kind of guy who needs his fourth wife's name tattooed on his crotch to prevent him from cheating.

Yeah, the Artist Formerly Known as Frasier told Conan O'Brien this week that he has some ink in his "pubic region" that simply says "Kayte." In the words of Grammer, the purpose of this tattoo is "if ever, I maybe thought a peccadillo outside the marriage was a good idea, that whoever might be … you know … would read that this particular piece of equipment was already signed, and owened, by someone named Kayte."

Ah, yes. Makes sense, but I guess there wasn't room to fully write "PROPERTY OF KAYTE."

Grammer is a notorious philanderer, whose affair with Kayte played out on The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills because his wife at the time, Camille Grammer, was in the cast.

Camille recently tweeted that Kelsey now asks like she "never existed." If only he had a crotch tattoo back then.