Oscars host Kevin Hart is deleting all his old homophobic tweets, but screenshots are forever.

In the year of instant gay icon A Star is Born, the lesbian-themed The Favourite, and not one—but TWO!—gay conversion therapy movies, the Oscars are to be hosted by.... Kevin Hart.
The Oscars just announced that the Animated Short will be hosting the 2019 ceremony, and the countdown is on for him to apologize for his old homophobic tweets. There are a lot of them.
Kevin Hart has now deleted this tweet after he was named as Oscars host pic.twitter.com/fxra6gx44E— David Mack (@davidmackau) December 6, 2018
A lot.
Here are some lowlights.
Hart had a but in his 2010 standup special, Seriously Funny, about being afraid that his son will grow up to be gay.
"One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay," he said. "That’s a fear. Keep in mind, I’m not homophobic, I have nothing against gay people, be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, being a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will. Now with that being said, I don’t know if I handled my son’s first gay moment correctly. Every kid has a gay moment but when it happens, you’ve got to nip it in the bud!"
He might not be homophobic, but being afraid of gay people sounds like the literal definition of homophobia.
Hart defended the joke in a Rolling Stone profile in 2015.
"It’s about my fear. I’m thinking about what I did as a dad, did I do something wrong, and if I did, what was it? Not that I’m not gonna love my son or think about him any differently. The funny thing within that joke is it’s me getting mad at my son because of my own insecurities — I panicked. It has nothing to do with him, it’s about me. That’s the difference between bringing a joke across that’s well thought-out and saying something just to ruffle feathers," he explained.
Hart added that he wouldn't tell the joke today (in 2015) not because the sentiment is off, but because the times are "sensitive."
The Academy Awards has a largely gay audience, and in the year of A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody, some viewers are arguing that it feels off to have Hart at the helm.
Hart hasn't apologized yet, but he has tweeted about how much he loves being a dad.
At least Golden Globes hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg seem cool!