Oscars host Kevin Hart is deleting all his old homophobic tweets, but screenshots are forever.

Advertising

Advertising

Twitter Twitter Twitter Hart had a but in his 2010 standup special, Seriously Funny, about being afraid that his son will grow up to be gay.

Advertising

"One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay," he said. "That’s a fear. Keep in mind, I’m not homophobic, I have nothing against gay people, be happy. Do what you want to do. But me, being a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will. Now with that being said, I don’t know if I handled my son’s first gay moment correctly. Every kid has a gay moment but when it happens, you’ve got to nip it in the bud!"

Advertising

He might not be homophobic, but being afraid of gay people sounds like the literal definition of homophobia. Literally that's the definition @KevinHart4real. https://t.co/VrqkurCnYO pic.twitter.com/lYBLjCZM9y — Gayly Dreadful (@GaylyDreadful) December 5, 2018 Hart defended the joke in a Rolling Stone profile in 2015. When I profiled Kevin Hart in 2015 for RS I brought up homophobia in the context of his “gay son” joke — which he told me he wouldn’t tell now not because it’s ill-phrased but “because when I said it the times weren’t as sensitive as they are now.” https://t.co/azbdgCzoJF pic.twitter.com/5q7KwBRJHd — Jonah Weiner (@jonahweiner) December 6, 2018 "It’s about my fear. I’m thinking about what I did as a dad, did I do something wrong, and if I did, what was it? Not that I’m not gonna love my son or think about him any differently. The funny thing within that joke is it’s me getting mad at my son because of my own insecurities — I panicked. It has nothing to do with him, it’s about me. That’s the difference between bringing a joke across that’s well thought-out and saying something just to ruffle feathers," he explained.

Advertising

Hart added that he wouldn't tell the joke today (in 2015) not because the sentiment is off, but because the times are "sensitive." The Academy Awards has a largely gay audience, and in the year of A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody, some viewers are arguing that it feels off to have Hart at the helm. Hey @theacademyoscar making @KevinHart4real your token host slaps the face of @ladygaga @BoyErased @ItsRamiMalek and others who will represent the gay community. A #homophobe represents the #AcademyAwards - re-think who your audience is, please. — Robert Beus (@BobbyBWH) December 6, 2018 having a raving homophobe like kevin hart host an event as gay as the oscars is like if I was the announcer for the super bowl — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) December 5, 2018

Advertising

Alert: You have been spotted by the gay twitter police. Put your hands behind your back and issue a publicist written apple notes app apology immediately. — Gaga’s Strap (@PhilTBH) December 5, 2018 Hart hasn't apologized yet, but he has tweeted about how much he loves being a dad. THIS is not the way to deal with your situation...how about you use Twitter for good and take a public stand against Homophobia? You Tweet more than Trump, you have the time. Don't let this take you down. You NEED the Gays on this one. — Steve Maihack (@stevemaihack) December 6, 2018 At least Golden Globes hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg seem cool!