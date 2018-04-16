Khloe Kardashian named her baby after the thing Tristan Thompson isn’t.

Orli Matlow
Apr 16, 2018@7:33 PM
Last week, Khloe Kardashian had her baby, and now, that baby has a name.

Today on Twitter, Khloe announced with an extremely millennial pink picture that the baby's name is True.

True Thompson.

Oy. Bad timing to be talking about being True.

Tristan Thompson's fidelity to baby mama Khloe has been in question ever since he was caught on camera bringing a mystery girl back to his hotel from da clüb last week. It was also revealed that he was spotted getting on security footage getting touchy with TWO girls back in October.

The irony of their baby's name is just too much for Twitter.

The jokes just kept coming.

People further cringe putting True's name alongside her cousins'.

You know what they say: Name your child the thing you wish to see in the world.

