Khloe Kardashian named her baby after the thing Tristan Thompson isn’t.

Last week, Khloe Kardashian had her baby, and now, that baby has a name.

Today on Twitter, Khloe announced with an extremely millennial pink picture that the baby's name is True.

True Thompson.

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! pic.twitter.com/Hn2RFzRMuu — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 16, 2018

Oy. Bad timing to be talking about being True.

Tristan Thompson's fidelity to baby mama Khloe has been in question ever since he was caught on camera bringing a mystery girl back to his hotel from da clüb last week. It was also revealed that he was spotted getting on security footage getting touchy with TWO girls back in October.

The irony of their baby's name is just too much for Twitter.

"True" Thompson. Clearly not named after Daddy. 😂 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) April 16, 2018

when Twitter been defending Khloe Kardashian over the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal then she names the baby True Thompson...pic.twitter.com/HefcY72hMP — somethings gotta give 🦋 (@TheRealMusiji) April 16, 2018

did she name her baby True Thompson because rumors about Tristan cheating were.....true? pic.twitter.com/wzN5aq1oXT — jessica (@jessica_lynn423) April 16, 2018