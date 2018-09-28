Khloe Kardashian said she doesn't 'see color' and fans are pointing out why that's harmful.

Khloé Kardashian's been through the ringer when it comes to trolls saying racist things about her daughter online, and fans have supported her.
But some are peeved at her latest comment that she doesn't "see color."
Khloé made the comment during a Twitter conversation with a fan.
"I try to put myself in their [hateful commenters'] shoes &maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was," she tweeted. "So instead of shaming I try to educate. In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy"
Immediately, fans were like, "Um, no."
Most fans were gentle in their responses.
Khloé has yet to respond to the pushback on her "we don't see color" comments. But judging by past Kardashian non-apologies to criticism like this, we won't hold our breath.