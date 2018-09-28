Khloe Kardashian said she doesn't 'see color' and fans are pointing out why that's harmful.

Khloé Kardashian's been through the ringer when it comes to trolls saying racist things about her daughter online, and fans have supported her.

But some are peeved at her latest comment that she doesn't "see color."

Khloé made the comment during a Twitter conversation with a fan.

I try to put myself in their shoes &maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was. So instead of shaming I try to educate. In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 28, 2018

Immediately, fans were like, "Um, no."

Most fans were gentle in their responses.

IMO, it's okay to see color. POC should love themselves for all that they are & noticing differences in race, background & experiences is okay. Judging people based on it is wrong. — Lynnea Phillips (@LynneaPhillips) September 28, 2018