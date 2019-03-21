Khloe Kardashian gets dragged for saying it's 'cute' that a fan can't afford her jeans.

You might be surprised to learn that Khloe Kardashian, whose "job" is being named Khloe Kardashian, is out-of-touch with the needs of people who work for their jeans.
Khloe flaunted her tone-deafness when she Instagrammed a T-shirt that said "love thy racist neighbor," when "thou shalt not tolerate thy racist neighbor lest you excuse their bigotry" is a better slogan.
Now KhloKhlo, or her social media intern, is under fire for calling her fan's need to work extra hours to afford a pair of Good American jeans "cute."
Kaelynn Abner, a woman who presumably wasn't born into vast wealth, tweeted about how she has to pick up extra shifts if she wants to buy a pair of Khloe Kardashian jeans, which sounds pretty Dickensian.
Khloe, Jean Empress, thinks it's adorable!!!
Yeah...no.
March 18, 2019
March 18, 2019
Wtf is cute about having to work 20hrs extra in order to afford ONE item of clothing??? Enlighten us poor ppl.— Ginel (@gclefm) March 18, 2019
It's one thing to think this is "cute," it's another to think that drawing attention to the exorbitant price of a pair of jeans is good PR.
Give her a coupon code or a discount or something. Damn pic.twitter.com/K8xNhQh4cS— B!tch Hazel👸🏾 (@SassySouthpaw20) March 18, 2019
If this tweet was a picture: pic.twitter.com/BXCxVwrE0E— jordan (@JordanAFontenot) March 18, 2019
Good American jeans retail for $178 at Bloomingdales, which is a lot of money for a non-Kardashian. Rather than call Kaelynn's quest to acquire them "cute," she should have just sent her the goddamn jeans.
As is the life cycle of tweets, Tone-Deaf Khloe became a meme.
Twitter is ready to get the guillotine.