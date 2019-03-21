Khloe Kardashian gets dragged for saying it's 'cute' that a fan can't afford her jeans.

Khloe Kardashian gets dragged for saying it's 'cute' that a fan can't afford her jeans.
Orli Matlow
Mar 21, 2019@2:40 PM
Advertising

You might be surprised to learn that Khloe Kardashian, whose "job" is being named Khloe Kardashian, is out-of-touch with the needs of people who work for their jeans.

Khloe flaunted her tone-deafness when she Instagrammed a T-shirt that said "love thy racist neighbor," when "thou shalt not tolerate thy racist neighbor lest you excuse their bigotry" is a better slogan.

Now KhloKhlo, or her social media intern, is under fire for calling her fan's need to work extra hours to afford a pair of Good American jeans "cute."

Kaelynn Abner, a woman who presumably wasn't born into vast wealth, tweeted about how she has to pick up extra shifts if she wants to buy a pair of Khloe Kardashian jeans, which sounds pretty Dickensian.

Khloe Kardashian gets dragged for saying it's 'cute' that a fan can't afford her jeans.
Giphy

Khloe, Jean Empress, thinks it's adorable!!!

Advertising

Yeah...no.

It's one thing to think this is "cute," it's another to think that drawing attention to the exorbitant price of a pair of jeans is good PR.

Advertising

Good American jeans retail for $178 at Bloomingdales, which is a lot of money for a non-Kardashian. Rather than call Kaelynn's quest to acquire them "cute," she should have just sent her the goddamn jeans.

Advertising

As is the life cycle of tweets, Tone-Deaf Khloe became a meme.

Twitter is ready to get the guillotine.

Advertising
Khloe Kardashian gets dragged for saying it's 'cute' that a fan can't afford her jeans.
Let them wear jeans!
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 