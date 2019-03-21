Khloe Kardashian gets dragged for saying it's 'cute' that a fan can't afford her jeans.

You might be surprised to learn that Khloe Kardashian, whose "job" is being named Khloe Kardashian, is out-of-touch with the needs of people who work for their jeans.

Khloe flaunted her tone-deafness when she Instagrammed a T-shirt that said "love thy racist neighbor," when "thou shalt not tolerate thy racist neighbor lest you excuse their bigotry" is a better slogan.

Imagine having a black daughter and saying “love thy racist neighbour”, what (and I can’t stress this enough) the fuck https://t.co/Wr6Kg68G7x — Kate (@katemoulesx) March 17, 2019

Now KhloKhlo, or her social media intern, is under fire for calling her fan's need to work extra hours to afford a pair of Good American jeans "cute."

Kaelynn Abner, a woman who presumably wasn't born into vast wealth, tweeted about how she has to pick up extra shifts if she wants to buy a pair of Khloe Kardashian jeans, which sounds pretty Dickensian.

So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans...and I’m in love with them...catch me picking up extra shifts. — Kaelynn abner (@K_Abner_) March 15, 2019

Khloe, Jean Empress, thinks it's adorable!!!