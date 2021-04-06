Khloé Kardashian's team tries to scrub seemingly un-edited bikini pic from internet.

Khloé Kardashian has come under fire again and again for seeming to post only highly edited photos online.

But now, a photo of Khloé that appears au naturale has hit the web — and her team is reportedly trying hard to keep it under wraps.

Some tweets of the photo are still up. As of this writing, this was one of them.

The picture first appeared on the Instagram account of her grandmother, who's known as MJ. Page Six has confirmed that the photo is real, and that people are being threatened with legal action for re-posting it.

Tracy Romulus, a spokesperson for the Kardashian family, said in a statement: