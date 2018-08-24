Khloe Kardashian responds to fan who criticized her for letting True play with a mini-Bentley.

Just days after Kendall Jenner was dragged for her own perceived entitlement, Khloé Kardashian's luxe lifestyle is being questioned thanks to a fan's Instagram comment.
It started when Khloé posted a photo of her daughter, True Thompson, in a miniature Bentley with a giant teddy bear.
"I’m not sure what’s cuter," she captioned it, "the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile 😩 Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift! 💕🌈💕"
Kimora Lee Simmons had gifted the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan with three (3) mini Bentleys, one for each of the family's youngest members: Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster.
The going rate for one of these puppies is apparently about $300 to $400. To be fair, this seems like a lot of money to spend on a baby who would probably be happy, like, slamming a spatula against a pot for a few hours.
One of Kardashian's followers was not a fan of the gift, and commented:
She should of receive a cross or a bible so this child grows closer to God as opposed to embedding materialism in her brain.
Hmmm, not really seeing how organized religion is an antidote to materialism but go awff, I guess.
Khloé was apparently not amused by this comment. I mean, what kind of hater would take issue with the Kardashians' never-ending stream of obscene wealth?!
Her holier-than-thou (literally) response went like this:
we read children's bible stories everyday and we say prayers every single night but you should not pass judgement either way. Why be so negative if you are a child of God? She's a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I'm enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!
Now, people are calling this a savage clapback and "yasss queen"-ing the crap out of Khloé.
On one hand, yeah, it sucks that people criticize moms they don't even know.
But on the other hand, it seems like Khloé is using the Bible to avoid criticism of her over-the-top lifestyle.
Another follower suggested Khloé donate True's old stuff to the less privileged, and Khloé responded that she does.
So at least we can rest easy knowing that once True outgrows this $400 Bentley, it will be gifted to a kid who's been stuck pushing a mini Corolla.