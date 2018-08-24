Khloe Kardashian responds to fan who criticized her for letting True play with a mini-Bentley.

Just days after Kendall Jenner was dragged for her own perceived entitlement, Khloé Kardashian's luxe lifestyle is being questioned thanks to a fan's Instagram comment.

It started when Khloé posted a photo of her daughter, True Thompson, in a miniature Bentley with a giant teddy bear.

"I’m not sure what’s cuter," she captioned it, "the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile 😩 Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift! 💕🌈💕"

Kimora Lee Simmons had gifted the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan with three (3) mini Bentleys, one for each of the family's youngest members: Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster.

The going rate for one of these puppies is apparently about $300 to $400. To be fair, this seems like a lot of money to spend on a baby who would probably be happy, like, slamming a spatula against a pot for a few hours.

One of Kardashian's followers was not a fan of the gift, and commented: