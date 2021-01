Another day, another Kardashian-centric "blackfishing" scandal.

Kim Kardashian is being accused of "blackfishing" — or attempting to appear Black as if race were a beauty trend — because she posted a few new photos and videos in which the color of her hand doesn't match the rest of her body. And the internet is not happy.

She posted the videos and photos in a head-to-toe brown outfit with a thick headband covering her hairline.

But some eagle-eyed followers noticed that the skintone of her hand didn't match her face and chest.

People have been noticing this about Kim for a while.

The effort kim Kardashian puts into blackfishing every day is wild. And the way she always forgets her white ass hands. — #AbolishICE (@IWas_LikeEmilio) January 14, 2021

Many comparisons to chickens were made.