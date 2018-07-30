Kim Kardashian somehow managed to change her hair without appropriating black culture.

Orli Matlow
Jul 30, 2018@8:21 PM
Kim Kardashian—you know, the daughter of the guy from the OJ trial—is known for appropriating black culture and making millions off of it.

She tends to put her hair in braids a lot, even though there are plenty of other hairstyles that women of color don't get stereotyped or shamed for having.

Braids #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Perhaps because she learned her lesson (or more likely because long hair gets too damn hot in the summer), Kimberley got a haircut!

Her hair was once longer, but now it just stops.

Hair stylist to the stars shared a Snapchat of Kim looking like a sexy pig who has a bob.

How 💣does Kim look with this new FRESH AF cut! #chrisappletonhair @makeupbymario

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

He also shared a picture of her new haircut without the pig filter.

🔥 @kimkardashian yesterday lookin fresh AF #chrisappletonhair @makeupbymario

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

Lookin fresh AF!!!!!!!

Kim joins her sister and her grandmother in the Bob Club™.

Happy Birthday my sweet MJ!! 💜

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

So fresh. So clean.

“Not smiling makes me smile” Kanye

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Happy bobbing!

