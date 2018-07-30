Kim Kardashian somehow managed to change her hair without appropriating black culture.

Kim Kardashian—you know, the daughter of the guy from the OJ trial—is known for appropriating black culture and making millions off of it.

She tends to put her hair in braids a lot, even though there are plenty of other hairstyles that women of color don't get stereotyped or shamed for having.

Braids #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Perhaps because she learned her lesson (or more likely because long hair gets too damn hot in the summer), Kimberley got a haircut!

Her hair was once longer, but now it just stops.

Hair stylist to the stars shared a Snapchat of Kim looking like a sexy pig who has a bob.

He also shared a picture of her new haircut without the pig filter.