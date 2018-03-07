Kim Kardashian is selling 'feminist Kimojis' and not everyone's buying it.

Like she does whenever she posts a nude selfie, Kim Kardashian West has inspired yet another debate about sexuality, women's empowerment and stuff.

March is Women's History Month, a thirty one day period in which society is encouraged to acknowledge the contributions of women, as opposed to the other eleven months that are mostly focused on men.

Kim Kardashian is marking/cashing in on the occasion with special Women's Empowerment-themed Kim Kardashian-themed emojis.

It’s all about Women’s Empowerment this week on my app and KIMOJI! Download the amazing new pack and start sending to your friends: https://t.co/KK3TmDsFh6 pic.twitter.com/zODOsNxGH2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

Some people are pumped that Kim's explicitly promoting feminist ideals.

So proud of this KIMOJI pack. Update or download today: https://t.co/KK3TmDsFh6 pic.twitter.com/3zC5S8PK1S — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 6, 2018

New KIMOJI’s inspired by Woman’s Empowerment Week on Kim’s app! DOPE...DOPE...DOPE! pic.twitter.com/XLNMu3wXA6 — Neil (@NeilKardash) March 5, 2018