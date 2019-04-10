Kim Kardashian is becoming a lawyer. No, this is not a joke or 'Legally Blonde.'

Kim Kardashian walks into a bar exam. Seriously. In a glossy Vogue profile, her first one solo, the influencer of all influencers announced that she's pivoting from makeup to law. I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine. pic.twitter.com/gwiXrdQY3k — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 10, 2019 Here's how the magazine introduces the big reveal: Last summer, she made the unlikely decision—one she knew would be met with an eye roll for the ages—to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022. Kardashian was involved in the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who had been in an Alabama prison for a nonviolent drug charge since 1996. Kim's Kardashian-ness got her a meeting with her fellow reality star in the White House, and her powerful plea for justice got President Trump to commute the sentence. That was just the beginning. View this post on Instagram Great meeting with Kim Kardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 30, 2018 at 4:42pm PDT

"The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency," she told Vogue, and elaborated on what it was like in the Roosevelt Room Where It Happens. "I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, shit. I need to know more. I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

It is an inspiring tale of somebody wanting to use their privilege to learn and do more, and a terrifying indictment of who the President of the United States listens to on issues of criminal justice. But hey, it got Ms. Johnson out of prison, and that's more people than most of us have gotten out of prison in our lifetimes. Kardashian's appetite for criminal justice began the same way many other peoples' did: with the OJ Simpson trial. Her dad Rob Kardashian was famously a member of OJ Simpson's defense team, as immortalized by David Schwimmer on FX.

Gifer "On the weekends they used our home as an office, with Johnnie Cochran and Bob Shapiro," Kim explained. "My dad had a library, and when you pushed on this wall there was this whole hidden closet room, with all of his O.J. evidence books. On weekends I would always snoop and look through. I was really nosy about the forensics." Giphy

Despite living near Los Angeles, Kardashian's apprenticeship is in San Francisco, and according to Vogue, she traveled there every week since July. She also has a mentorship group with lawyers located closer to home, with whom she logs her "required eighteen hours of weekly supervised study." In California, one does not need to go to law school in order to be a lawyer. They just simply have to pass the bar, and now I've officially run out of excuses. Kim Kardashian is studying to take the bar! (You can become a lawyer in California without going to law school, fun fact: https://t.co/0nPxisoMBl)



"To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep."https://t.co/pLFzCtBM7P pic.twitter.com/ZAMFeYnc3j — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 10, 2019

"First year of law school," Kim described, "you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts. To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds." Hey, as long as she's willing to put in the work and not Aunt Becky her way to law school, then good for her. Read about the whole intellectual #rebranding over at Vogue.