Kim Kardashian’s weird 'sexy' pose is getting memed to death.

Kim Kardashian posted to a picture to promote her husband's shoe line (and her body and herself), and she's struck a very casual, very normal human pose.

Did Kim get struck by lightening?

Is she trying to look like a human swastika?

Does she know that she's quoting Mike Myers' SNL character who's obsessed with Barbra Streisand?

Naturally, this sexy spastic starfish shot got the meme treatment.

A new meme is born pic.twitter.com/yQZQl0jX1X — Danny (@dannstweets) August 6, 2018

Somebody call 911.

"Help, I've fallen and I can't get up!"