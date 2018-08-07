Kim Kardashian’s weird 'sexy' pose is getting memed to death.

Kim Kardashian posted to a picture to promote her husband's shoe line (and her body and herself), and she's struck a very casual, very normal human pose.
Did Kim get struck by lightening?
Is she trying to look like a human swastika?
Does she know that she's quoting Mike Myers' SNL character who's obsessed with Barbra Streisand?
Naturally, this sexy spastic starfish shot got the meme treatment.
Somebody call 911.
August 6, 2018
"Help, I've fallen and I can't get up!"
August 6, 2018
August 6, 2018
August 6, 2018
She's a champion.
August 7, 2018
August 6, 2018
Break it down now, y'all.
August 6, 2018
This is America.
Gone somewhere Kimothy pic.twitter.com/v7yMHGStYO— light skin jesus (@BlvdeBrown) August 6, 2018
You've got a friend in me, Kim.
She doing the Woody pose pic.twitter.com/WcVWxSnXPS— Edgar Allen Moe (@De__Mane) August 6, 2018
People speculated that Kim dropped this undies pic because the internet wasn't talking about her for a whole five minutes, instead marveling about Beyoncé's spread in Vogue.
Beyoncé : *breathes*— RIH. (@LaVengeresse) August 6, 2018
Kim : pic.twitter.com/s88a4Zpqg2
Like clockwork pic.twitter.com/hshhOndAlB— rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) August 6, 2018
Looks like someone got their beyonce notification!!!! pic.twitter.com/UpPkOWhz8a— Gracie (@Crabcountess) August 7, 2018