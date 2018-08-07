Kim Kardashian’s weird 'sexy' pose is getting memed to death.

Orli Matlow
Aug 07, 2018@5:26 PM
Kim Kardashian posted to a picture to promote her husband's shoe line (and her body and herself), and she's struck a very casual, very normal human pose.

Did Kim get struck by lightening?

Is she trying to look like a human swastika?

Does she know that she's quoting Mike Myers' SNL character who's obsessed with Barbra Streisand?

I'm getting verklempt.
Giphy

Naturally, this sexy spastic starfish shot got the meme treatment.

Somebody call 911.

"Help, I've fallen and I can't get up!"

She's a champion.

Break it down now, y'all.

This is America.

You've got a friend in me, Kim.

People speculated that Kim dropped this undies pic because the internet wasn't talking about her for a whole five minutes, instead marveling about Beyoncé's spread in Vogue.

Dead.
Giphy
