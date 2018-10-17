The 'mommy-shammers' came for Kim Kardashian and not just for her bad spelling.

Orli Matlow
Oct 17, 2018@2:41 PM
Kim Kardashian is in Africa with Trump administration official Kanye West and their oldest daughter North West, giving orphans $200 sneakers and equally expensive headphones.

Kim wants us to know that she's a good mom who misses her other two kids, so she posted a picture with them. After people started to freak out because it looked like her two-year-old boy, Saint, was using a pacifier, Kim went in and amended her caption to explain what's going on.

"P.S. mom shammers it’s not a pacifier, he’s eating candy!" she wrote.

(What Kim really needed to be was spelling-shamed. "Shamer" has just one M!)

Yeah, some people still didn't read the caption.

And some people read the caption, but want her to know that candy is bad, too.

One person even decided to momsplain why the non-pacifier candy is, in fact, a pacifier, while misgendering the boy Saint as female.

Oh, and it didn't end there. Commenters wanted to know why baby Chicago isn't wearing socks!!!!!!!!!!!

Kim Kardashian did have fans coming to her defense.

Same sh*t, different day.

While we're on the subject, let's celebrate how cute the kids are!

morning cuties

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

My little man 👼🏾

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Hopefully their teeth don't rot from the Ring Pops.

