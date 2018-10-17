The 'mommy-shammers' came for Kim Kardashian and not just for her bad spelling.

Kim Kardashian is in Africa with Trump administration official Kanye West and their oldest daughter North West, giving orphans $200 sneakers and equally expensive headphones.

Kim wants us to know that she's a good mom who misses her other two kids, so she posted a picture with them. After people started to freak out because it looked like her two-year-old boy, Saint, was using a pacifier, Kim went in and amended her caption to explain what's going on.

"P.S. mom shammers it’s not a pacifier, he’s eating candy!" she wrote.

(What Kim really needed to be was spelling-shamed. "Shamer" has just one M!)

Yeah, some people still didn't read the caption.

Instagram

And some people read the caption, but want her to know that candy is bad, too.

Instagram