Kim Kardashian posed nude in the shape of a middle-schooler's drawing of a penis.

Kim Kardashian is as much a master of nude art as the Renaissance masters.

A Kim Kardashian Instagram is like a modern day "Birth of Venus."

Because we've seen her naked more than we've seen our own selves and spouses naked, it's hard for Kim to continue to shock. But an art director at Richardson magazine had a brilliant idea: what if her butt looked like balls and her whole body a penis?

Here it is. Kim Kardashian in a bathtub, looking like something Dylan Maxwell allegedly spray-painted on teachers' cars.

Not only is Richardson an "erotica" magazine that exists, it's existed for twenty years, so Kim K is celebrating their anniversary on the cover and in the tub.