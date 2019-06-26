Kim Kardashian calls her new shapewear line "Kimono," shrugging off 1200 years of history. Japanese women are not amused.

Advertising

Kim Kardashian West has launched a new line of shapewear — it's basically Spanx with a leg cut off here or there. And as usual, her new product is creating controversy. On several levels! You can't say the fam isn't multi-talented at driving us all insane. Most important, though, are the issues with the product's name: Kimono. It basically takes 1,200 years of rich Japanese history and reduces it to a pun on Kim's name. One is KIMONO. One is Kim shamelessly selling a line of shapewear. Which y’all don’t need. #kimono pic.twitter.com/RC3vuA4dd1 — Tamlyn Tomita (@thetamlyntomita) June 25, 2019 In fact, some are arguing that this goes beyond cultural appropriation, and threatens to erase the intended meaning of the word kimono. Actual kimonos are not even close to resembling shapewear, as an expert pointed out to the BBC. "The [aesthetic] of the kimono is graceful, elegant and gentle. It is not overtly revealing or figure-hugging. It wraps the wearer so they are not exposed," Professor Sheila Cliffe of the Jumonji Women's University told the BBC.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Kimonos are not just garments, as the BBC pointed out. "We wear kimonos to celebrate health, growth of children, engagements, marriages, graduations, at funerals. It's celebratory wear and passed on in families through the generations," Yuka Ohishi told the BBC. "[This] shapewear doesn't even resemble a kimono — she just chose a word that has Kim in it — there's no respect to what the garment actually means in our culture." Wow, @KimKardashian.

Thanks for BUTCHERING Japanese culture!!! My culture is not your plaything.

You don't have any respect for people who are not your family, do you?

In the 15 yrs developing this project, couldn't you find a cultural advisor?#KimOhNo #culturalappropriation https://t.co/OsDYVZxPhx — 🍤kasumi🦄✨ (@kasumihrkw) June 26, 2019

Advertising

Meanwhile, on Instagram, commenters are also pointing out that Kim failed to use plus-size women in her promotional materials. Instead, they're all built similarly to Kim. And then there's the (flawlessly contoured and CoolSculpted) elephant in the room...

Advertising

There are also issues with Kardashian calling it "solutionwear," not shapewear. This is irksome to women who maybe don't believe their bodies are a problem requiring a solution. It also feels oddly similar to Kardashian's recent launch of body makeup, which is great for people who already wanted to wear body makeup, but also might make women more aware of perceived "flaws" in their appearance, as Jameela Jamil pointed out.

Advertising

Kim has actually responded to accusations of cultural insensitivity before when it comes to her products, like the time she apologized for going all Rachel Dolezal in a makeup ad. Guess we'll see if this particular controversy is one she cares to comment on.