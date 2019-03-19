Kit Harington opened up about seeking therapy after getting murdered.

Jon Snow may know nothing, but Kit Harington knows that there is no shame in seeking help during an emotionally tumultuous time, and that mental health is a vital facet of overall well-being!
The King in the North (and maybe of the Seven Kingdoms?) opened up to Variety about how Game of Thrones changed his life, and the difficulties of being subject of worldwide fascination.
Harington said that his lowest point coincides with his characters'—after Jon was brutally stabbed in a mutiny by the Night's Watch.
Until that point, Jon Snow had been just one out of approximately eleventy thousand characters in the series, but the end of season five is one the narrative started to hone in on the bastard.
"When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—ing terrifying,” he said.
"You get people shouting at you on the street, 'Are you dead?' At the same time you have to have this appearance. All of your neuroses — and I’m as neurotic as any actor — get heightened with that level of focus."
The obsession was so intense that then-president Obama allegedly asked the head of HBO at a state dinner if Jon was really dead, to which the executive replied, "Mr. President, even your security clearance isn’t high enough to give you the answer to that."
While Game of Thrones is fun to watch, it sounds rough to be in.
"It wasn’t a very good time in my life," he explained. "I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s."
"That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—ing act," he added.
(Is this a Kit Harington or a Beto O'Rourke profile?)
Read the whole piece over at Variety.