Kourtney Kardashian's NSFW Photoshop fail is empowering to everyone with wrist nipples.

Lest you forget about the existence of the Kardashian family for a few hours, Kourtney Kardashian has Instagrammed a picture of herself in the bathtub that raises questions about her anatomy.

Behold, the eldest Kardashian in all her waxed glory, viewed from above as strategically placed bubbles make the photo less explicit and an impossibly long left leg brings the whole image into question.

The human body usually features legs that are approximately the same length, which means that a person's knees would align as well.

Kardashian, however, has her left leg emerging not from her hip but her ankle, and it must be really difficult to walk with a leg dangling out like that.

The leg might be inconvenient, but having her nipple relocated to her wrist would definitely make it easier to breastfeed.

The photo's caption is, "Love yourself as deeply as you love them," which raises a few questions: