BREAKING: We now know what baby Stormi looks like.

Once you've surrendered and made peace with the fact that you care about Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi, a great weight will be lifted off your shoulders and you will feel at peace with the universe.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Since giving birth on February 1st, the 20-year-old new mom Kylie has been quite mum on details about her infant, surprising the world and respecting the infant's privacy. But Kylie did, however, give us a clue as to what her baby looks like.

A Kylie Jenner stan who goes by the name Kylie Jenner Stan (with the handle @welovekylie) asked her how her daughter's doing.

How's Stormi? ❤ — Kylie Jenner Stan (@weIovekylie) February 21, 2018

And Kylie answered!

she’s good 😊 still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby 😊 https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Kylizzl said that Stormi looks like she did as a baby, so it's probably something like this.