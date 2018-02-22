BREAKING: We now know what baby Stormi looks like.

Once you've surrendered and made peace with the fact that you care about Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi, a great weight will be lifted off your shoulders and you will feel at peace with the universe.
Since giving birth on February 1st, the 20-year-old new mom Kylie has been quite mum on details about her infant, surprising the world and respecting the infant's privacy. But Kylie did, however, give us a clue as to what her baby looks like.
A Kylie Jenner stan who goes by the name Kylie Jenner Stan (with the handle @welovekylie) asked her how her daughter's doing.
And Kylie answered!
Kylizzl said that Stormi looks like she did as a baby, so it's probably something like this.
Or this.
Or this!
Or this!!
And this!
Naturally, people had jokes.
Mostly that one joke.
Stay tuned for the inevitable "Baby's first lip kit!" Instagram.