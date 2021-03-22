Someecards Logo
16 reactions to Kylie Jenner asking fans to donate to her makeup artist's GoFundMe.

16 reactions to Kylie Jenner asking fans to donate to her makeup artist's GoFundMe.

Molly Mulshine
Mar 22, 2021 | 12:36 PM

Kylie Jenner is in hot water after asking her followers to donate to a makeup artist's brain surgery GoFundMe.

Samuel Rauda was in a horrific car crash that left him needing brain surgery, according to Page Six. His family apparently set up a GoFundMe, and Kylie Jenner — who's worked with Rauda — shared it on her Instagram Story.

"“Swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me,” she wrote to her hundreds of millions of followers.

The backlash was pretty much instantaneous. Kylie was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes — a designation that sparked a backlash of its own. So people are disturbed by her decision to ask others for money.

Kylie didn't make the GoFundMe, she just shared it. And she apparently donated $5,000 — or someone using her name did. But whether she donated $5,000 or nothing, people are furious.

Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
Featured Content