16 reactions to Kylie Jenner asking fans to donate to her makeup artist's GoFundMe.

Kylie Jenner is in hot water after asking her followers to donate to a makeup artist's brain surgery GoFundMe.

Samuel Rauda was in a horrific car crash that left him needing brain surgery, according to Page Six. His family apparently set up a GoFundMe, and Kylie Jenner — who's worked with Rauda — shared it on her Instagram Story.

"“Swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me,” she wrote to her hundreds of millions of followers.

The backlash was pretty much instantaneous. Kylie was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes — a designation that sparked a backlash of its own. So people are disturbed by her decision to ask others for money.

Kylie didn't make the GoFundMe, she just shared it. And she apparently donated $5,000 — or someone using her name did. But whether she donated $5,000 or nothing, people are furious.