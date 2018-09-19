Kylie Jenner never tried milk and cereal until now because the rich are different.

What was the standard breakfast when you were a kid? Milk and cereal, right?

No matter your stance on gluten and/or dairy, milk and cereal have buoyed generations of American children. It's one of the best food combos in our storied nation's questionable history.

Not for Kylie Jenner, though. They apparently do things differently in Calabasas, because Kylie never tried milk and cereal until September 18th of this year!!!

She tweeted about it and the internet is gobsmacked.

Here's the tweet that set it off.

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Of course, there are so many details left to be desired. Like, what kind of cereal was it? Furthermore, what kind of milk? Kylie, please advise.

The tweet's being called the boujiest one in history.