People called bullsh*t on this gossip blog's attempt to mom-shame Kylie Jenner.

Orli Matlow
Apr 17, 2018@8:07 PM
Kylie Jenner is a first time mom at only 20 years old, so she still has yet to learn that moms aren't allowed to ever have fun.

The Cool Mom and her wigs spent the weekend at the pseudo-whimsical desert fashion show/music festival, Coachella, but according to gossip blogger Rob, she shouldn't have.

I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom

Naughty Gossip, a popular blog with 51,000 Twitter followers, attempted to mom-shame Kylie for leaving her daughter at home, but, um, the alternative is worse.

Seriously, should Kylie have brought Stormi to the dusty drug den?

People defended Kylizzl, insisting that she is entitled to a vacation.

***Stormi wasn't with her father, either, but why is only Kylie to blame?

If the pink wig is what offended Rob, then good news: She also has a blue one.

denim blue 🆗

