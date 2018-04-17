People called bullsh*t on this gossip blog's attempt to mom-shame Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner is a first time mom at only 20 years old, so she still has yet to learn that moms aren't allowed to ever have fun.

The Cool Mom and her wigs spent the weekend at the pseudo-whimsical desert fashion show/music festival, Coachella, but according to gossip blogger Rob, she shouldn't have.

Naughty Gossip, a popular blog with 51,000 Twitter followers, attempted to mom-shame Kylie for leaving her daughter at home, but, um, the alternative is worse.

Kylie Jenner left Stormy at home to party at Coachella with a pink wig https://t.co/uBNA3q2QJi — Naughty Gossip (@NaughtyNiceRob) April 17, 2018

Seriously, should Kylie have brought Stormi to the dusty drug den?

I can't believe Kylie Jenner didn't bring her newborn to a sweltering hot, dusty ass desert full of people drunk and on drugs https://t.co/MleBjtZaOA — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 17, 2018

OK? What? You want her to bring the baby to come party as well? https://t.co/ERf1ZVEMCT — Dee C. (@AfrodiDee) April 17, 2018