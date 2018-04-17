People called bullsh*t on this gossip blog's attempt to mom-shame Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner is a first time mom at only 20 years old, so she still has yet to learn that moms aren't allowed to ever have fun.
The Cool Mom and her wigs spent the weekend at the pseudo-whimsical desert fashion show/music festival, Coachella, but according to gossip blogger Rob, she shouldn't have.
Naughty Gossip, a popular blog with 51,000 Twitter followers, attempted to mom-shame Kylie for leaving her daughter at home, but, um, the alternative is worse.
Seriously, should Kylie have brought Stormi to the dusty drug den?
People defended Kylizzl, insisting that she is entitled to a vacation.
Parents are allowed a break— Fatima (@timajx) April 17, 2018
***Stormi wasn't with her father, either, but why is only Kylie to blame?
travis scott also wasn't sitting at home with stormy....gonna acknowledge that or just continue to shame mother and perpetuate the notion that only mothers are responsible for their children whilst fathers can go off and do whatever the fuck they want?— Lilly (@isabelleryann) April 17, 2018
I reject your misogyny. pic.twitter.com/7TcnU5VFoU— Susen Rotto (@SusenRotto) April 17, 2018
If the pink wig is what offended Rob, then good news: She also has a blue one.