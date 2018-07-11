Kylie Jenner made a list of 'self-made’ billionaires. People are pointing out the problem.

Makeup mogul and former human Lip Filler Kylie Jenner is on the cover of the latest issue of Forbes magazine, being heralded as a self-made billionaire.

How Kylie Jenner leveraged her massive social media following to build a $900M cosmetics fortune:https://t.co/3VGT6MpwmX #SelfMadeWomen pic.twitter.com/fxaqucQZWx — Forbes (@Forbes) July 11, 2018

"At 21, she's set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Welcome to the era of extreme fame leverage," the cover reads, next to a picture of Kylie smizing in a jacket with really intense shoulder pads.

While there's no doubt that Kylie Jenner billionaire, people are a bit dubious about the "self-made" part.

For instance, her name is Kylie Jenner. Kylie with a K, as in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show she has appeared on since she was a teen. Her last name is Jenner, as in, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, her parents, who are very rich and very famous.

Are you really "self-made" if you started out on third base?

My dad is tall and my mom is tall but rest assured the fact that I am also tall is "self-made" https://t.co/TZEiadjFrT — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) July 11, 2018