Kylie Jenner made a list of 'self-made’ billionaires. People are pointing out the problem.

Makeup mogul and former human Lip Filler Kylie Jenner is on the cover of the latest issue of Forbes magazine, being heralded as a self-made billionaire.
"At 21, she's set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Welcome to the era of extreme fame leverage," the cover reads, next to a picture of Kylie smizing in a jacket with really intense shoulder pads.
While there's no doubt that Kylie Jenner billionaire, people are a bit dubious about the "self-made" part.
For instance, her name is Kylie Jenner. Kylie with a K, as in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show she has appeared on since she was a teen. Her last name is Jenner, as in, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, her parents, who are very rich and very famous.
Are you really "self-made" if you started out on third base?
Even the dictionary is throwing shade.
Some people are defending Kylie, attributing her riches to her hustle.
It's Trump's America, so that means two things:
1. Words don't mean anything anyway
2. Kylie Jenner is the next President of the United States.