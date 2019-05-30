Kylie Jenner called a fraud after hilariously dumb skincare demonstration goes viral.

"Self-made billionaire" Kylie Jenner is expanding her lip kit empire to other parts of the face: the skin!

With all do respect to makeup moguls, skincare is slightly more complicated than makeup—dermatologists go to med school to learn about this stuff. Dr. Kylie, MD is breaking into the game with Kylie Skin, and skin-havers are not impressed.

People on the internet are accusing her of being the Elizabeth Holmes of esthetics...the Fyre Festival of Facewash...the scammer of skincare.

On Wednesday, Kylie Skin posted a video of the eponymous Kylizzl washing her face, and it was analyzed like the goddamn Zapruder film.

First of all, people were quick to notice that the video was shot with a filter, which is totally cheating when you're supposed to see the skin.

The sheer audacity of a skincare video WITH A FILTER ON https://t.co/nn7uN2T8YS — Titus Androgynous (@thegoodolddais) May 29, 2019

Also, anyone who has ever washed their own face knows that it takes more than seven seconds. Plus, the foundation coming out on the towel is a huge giveaway: who puts makeup on BEFORE they wash their face? Somebody who wants to obscure their epidermis, even more than a filter already does.